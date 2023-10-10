Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Stake Boosted by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 481.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $724,787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEV stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $409.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

