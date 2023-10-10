Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.22. 267,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,781. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.