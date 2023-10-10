Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 675,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the previous session’s volume of 102,399 shares.The stock last traded at $46.44 and had previously closed at $46.43.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.