Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Root Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 15.2% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. 12,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

