Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 8.8% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.55% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $52.68. 68,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

