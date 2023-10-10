Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Root Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,351 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 5.0% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,715,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,801. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.