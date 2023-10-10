Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stake Boosted by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSU. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,365. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

