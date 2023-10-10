Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,848,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 23,635,746 shares.The stock last traded at $4.35 and had previously closed at $4.52.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 449.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $3,357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $3,128,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

