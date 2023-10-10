Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $152.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,045,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $160,816,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

