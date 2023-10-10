Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.80. 268,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 426,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $25,143.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,544 shares in the company, valued at $983,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,304 shares of company stock worth $72,073 in the last ninety days. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 521.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

