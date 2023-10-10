Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Increased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 488.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,951 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 189.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.33. The stock had a trading volume of 684,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

