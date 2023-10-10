Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

