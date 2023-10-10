eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $43.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,001. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

