Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.01. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

