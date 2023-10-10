Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2,828.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.6 %

ECL stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.39. 195,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

