Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGIO. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Edgio in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Edgio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Edgio

Edgio Stock Performance

Shares of EGIO stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Edgio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Edgio had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $95.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Edgio will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgio by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 62,235 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Edgio by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 188,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 138,302 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Edgio by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgio by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 303,299 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edgio by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 201,857 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.