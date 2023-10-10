Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,870,014.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,859 shares of company stock worth $13,627,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 758,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

