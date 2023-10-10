Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,870,014.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,870,014.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,859 shares of company stock valued at $13,627,822. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

