Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Holdings Trimmed by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lowered its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,327 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems accounts for 7.9% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned 0.11% of Elbit Systems worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,524,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,414,000 after acquiring an additional 318,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 232,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

ESLT stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.96. 12,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Elbit Systems

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

