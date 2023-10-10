Electroneum (ETN) Trading 25.3% Lower This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Electroneum has a market cap of $33.80 million and approximately $439,919.63 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003632 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005600 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,956,351,909 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

