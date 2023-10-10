Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 73,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 61.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $452.95 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

