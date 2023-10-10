Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,527,828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $452.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

