EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

EME stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,024. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.