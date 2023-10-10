Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Empire Stock Performance

EMP.A stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,647. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.86. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45. Empire has a twelve month low of C$33.17 and a twelve month high of C$38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC upped their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.43.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

