Enegra (EGX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $197.28 or 0.00715805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $16.76 billion and approximately $1.35 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 196.87928665 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,323,552.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

