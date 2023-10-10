Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Down 2.3%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.91. 119,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,015,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 120.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 5,149,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 1,113,924 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enel Chile by 3,085.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,426 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Stories

