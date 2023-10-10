Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0489

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $76,745.69 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00034664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00024418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,367,200 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

