Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.91. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 8,047 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $105,121,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,676,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,536,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,485,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

