Eq LLC Acquires 1,532 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Eq LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,042,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,179 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.