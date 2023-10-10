Eq LLC Buys 704 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Eq LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. 244,678 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

