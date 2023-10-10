Eq LLC Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Eq LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises 8.8% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,675,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. 95,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,073. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.