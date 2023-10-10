Eq LLC Sells 255 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Eq LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 0.7% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,641. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.14 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

