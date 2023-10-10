Eq LLC Sells 534 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Eq LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 0.8% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,499,629,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 213,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

