Eq LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eq LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $141.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,143 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

