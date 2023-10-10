Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 12.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

