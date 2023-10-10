Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
