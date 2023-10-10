Ethereum Classic Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $14.98 or 0.00054646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $63.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,420.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00230434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.80 or 0.00776062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00557324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00123405 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,435,766 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

