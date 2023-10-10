Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 2,745 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,686. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.