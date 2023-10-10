Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 311 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $280.31. 64,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,663. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

