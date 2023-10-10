Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.84. 201,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

