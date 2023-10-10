Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $155.21. The company had a trading volume of 141,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,793. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

