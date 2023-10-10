Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $36.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $36,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 52.5% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 564,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,765,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.28. 119,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

