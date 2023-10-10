Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,722.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 67,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

