Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.85.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $645.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

