Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 14,990 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 2.99% of Profire Energy worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 52,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,587. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFIE. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

(Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.