Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.83. The company had a trading volume of 249,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $208.96 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

