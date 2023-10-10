Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.07% of Unilever worth $88,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

UL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 282,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

