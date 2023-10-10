Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,567 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 241,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,766. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

