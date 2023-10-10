Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.50. 69,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

