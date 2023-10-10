Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,225 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,527. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

