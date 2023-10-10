Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 218 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %

FDX stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.66. 117,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,280. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.48 and its 200-day moving average is $244.07. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $148.93 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

